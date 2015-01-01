Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was guided by three research aims: firstly, to examine the longitudinal trends of health-related quality of life (HR-QoL) among gender and sexuality diverse (LGBTQA2S+) young people through adolescence (ages 14-19); secondly, to assess longitudinal associations between poor mental health and HR-QoL among LGBTQA2S+ young people through adolescence; and thirdly, to examine differences in HR-QoL among LGBTQA2S+ young people during early adolescence (ages 14 and 15) depending on select school-, peer-, and parent-level factors.



METHODS: This study used three of nine available waves of data from a large population-level, probability sample-based, longitudinal cohort study, namely the K' cohort: children aged 4-5 years old at time of study enrolment followed-up biennially (~ 61% retention rate). HR-QoL weighted means and standard deviations were calculated using Child Health Utility 9D (CHU-9D) scores for LGBTQA2S+ participants at ages 14 and 15 (Wave 6), ages 16 and 17 (Wave 7), and ages 18 and 19 (Wave 8). To strategically identify policy-relevant modifiable behavioural factors suitable for prevention and early intervention, non-parametric Wilcoxon signed-rank tests tested differences in mean CHU-9D ranks at ages 14 and 15 (Wave 6) between groups (gender identity: trans vs. cis; identity-level sexuality: gay, lesbian, bisexual, or other diverse sexuality vs. heterosexual; group-level sexuality: sexually diverse vs. not sexually diverse) and selected school factors (school acceptance, belonging, freedom of expression), peer factors (peer relationship quality, trust, respect), and family factors (parental acceptance, understanding, trust), with Hedge's g correction statistics computed for effect sizes. Longitudinal associations between gender, sexuality, and poor mental health (depressive symptoms, anxiety, symptoms, self-harm thoughts/behaviour, and suicidal thoughts/behaviour) and HR-QoL were tested using mixed-effects models with random intercepts and random slopes for nested clustering (participants within postcodes).



RESULTS: HR-QoL disparities disproportionately affecting LGBTQA2S+ groups relative to their cisgender, heterosexual peers, were well-established by age 14 to 15 relatively steeper reductions in HR-QoL were observed throughout adolescence among all LGBTQA2S+ groups, with HR-QoL widening the most for trans participants. Poor mental health was significantly associated with HR-QoL declines. LGBTQA2S+ participants with positive school- and parent factors related to feelings of acceptance, belonging, and freedom of self-expression, reported significantly higher HR-QoL during early adolescence.



CONCLUSION: Evidence-based public health policy responses are required to address the dire HR-QoL inequities among LGBTQA2S+ young people, particularly trans young people. Prioritising the promotion of school- and family-based interventions which foster LGBTQA2S+ inclusivity, acceptance, and a sense of belonging from early adolescence through young adulthood, represents a feasible, evidence-based, and cost-effective response to address these HR-QoL disparities.

