Abstract

Lithium (Li) ion batteries have played a great role in modern society as being extensively used in commercial electronic products, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. However, battery safety issues have gained growing concerns as there might be thermal runaway, fire or even explosion under external abuse. To tackle these safety issues, developing non-flammable electrolytes is a promising strategy. However, the balance between the flame-retarding effect and the electrochemical performance of electrolytes remains a great challenge. Herein, we evaluate the function of ethoxy (pentafluoro) cyclotriphosphazene (PFPN) as an effective flame-retarding additive for lithium-ion batteries. The flammability of electrolytes is greatly suppressed with the introduction of a small amount of PFPN. Moreover, PFPN exhibited excellent compatibility with LiFePO(4) (LFP) cathode and graphite (Gr) anode, the electrochemical performances of LFP|Li and Gr|Li half cells are virtually unaffected. Scanning electron microscope (SEM) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) reveal the stable interphase between PFPN-containing electrolyte and LFP and Gr electrodes. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), Raman and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectra demonstrate the introduction of PFPN only exhibits negligible influence on the solvation structure of electrolyte. Benefiting from these merits of PFPN, the LFP|Gr cell shows desirable long-term cycling performance, which demonstrates great potential for practical application.

Language: en