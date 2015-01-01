Abstract

Background The incidence of sexual assault continues to rise in Australia. This study aimed to describe the nature of assault, HIV/STI positivity, and its management at a sexual health clinic.



METHODS We performed a chart review of 516 sexual assault cases presenting to Melbourne Sexual Health Centre between 2012 and 2021, collecting data on victim demographics, details of assault, HIV/STI testing and positivity, police involvement, and offer of counselling.



RESULTS We included 516 cases: 124 males (24.0%); 384 females (74.4%); and eight transgender (1.6%) victims. The proportion of assault cases presenting to Melbourne Sexual Health Centre increased from 0.1% (37/37,070) in 2012 to 0.2% (56/36,514) in 2021 (P trend =0.006). HIV post-exposure prophylaxis was prescribed for 64.5% (80/124) of males and 12.5% (48/384) of females. Among victims, 69.4% (358/516) were tested for HIV and no one tested positive, while 71.9% (371/516) were tested for syphilis, with 1.6% (6/371) positive. Gonorrhoea and chlamydia were tested at the oropharynx (44.8% [231/516] vs 28.7% [148/516]), genitals (83.7% [432/516] vs 92.4% [477/516]) and anorectum (35.3% [182/516] vs 35.3% [182/516]). Positivity for gonorrhoea and chlamydia were: 2.6% (6/231) vs 2.0% (3/148) at oropharynx, 1.4% (6/432) vs 2.9% (14/477) at genitals, and 5.5% (10/182) vs 7.1% (13/182) at anorectum. According to clinical records, 25.2% (130/516) of victims sought police involvement, and 71.7% (370/516) were offered counselling.



CONCLUSIONS Sexual assault was an uncommon presentation at Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, with diverse circumstances surrounding assault; however, clinical documentation varied, indicating a need for a standard primary care protocol for clients presenting with acute sexual assault.

