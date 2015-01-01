Abstract

Impalement injuries are rare and complex problems, often involving multiple organ injuries. An 18-year-old male was admitted to our emergency department after a car accident. Positioned in the right-side recumbent position, he had a 4.5 cm diameter pipe penetrating from his left abdomen to his back. Given the pipe's length exceeding the CT gantry's capacity, further imaging tests were not feasible. Consequently, the patient proceeded directly to the operating room without preoperative imaging. Before laparotomy, a left thoracotomy was conducted for aortic cross-clamping, anticipating uncontrollable bleeding during pipe removal. The subsequent laparotomy, with the patient in the right-side recumbent position, revealed the pipe impaling through the mesentery of the descending colon without evident major vessel injury. The pipe was cautiously extracted. The patient was subsequently discharged on day 26. The absence of imaging feasibility emphasized that current hemodynamic stability does not rule out the potential for significant vessel injury. Therefore, the sequential approach of left thoracotomy for aortic cross-clamping followed by laparotomy emerges as a potentially beneficial strategy in cases of transabdominal impalement. The impalement injury requires our preparedness and flexibility, which should be tailored to the individual case.

