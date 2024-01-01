Abstract

Food delivery riders face significant road safety risks globally. Previous studies have primarily focused on the direct relationship between job demands, job resources, and road safety behaviors, often neglecting the potential indirect paths through dual processes, namely the health impairment process and the motivational process, which may lead to dangerous riding behaviors. Additionally, the impact of organizational citizenship behaviors on the safety of food delivery riders within the industry remains unexplored. This study aims to address these gaps by applying the dual processes of the Job Demands-Resources model (JD-R) to identify factors influencing the safety behaviors of food delivery riders in Vietnam. Data were collected through face-to-face surveys with 410 riders in public places. The findings show a nuanced interplay between job demands, resources, and safety behaviors. Specifically, job burnout acts as a bridge, mediating the influence of job demands on in-role safety behaviors. On the other hand, job resources-encompassing facets like job autonomy, performance feedback, technology support, and work support-indirectly shape both in-role and extra-role safety behaviors via the conduit of motivation. These resources not only bolster motivation but also serve as pillars in fostering a culture of safety among riders. This research not only deepens our understanding of the determinants of food delivery riders' safety behaviors but also highlights the pivotal role food delivery companies play in shaping these behaviors. By prioritizing the holistic well-being of their riders and offering robust support, these companies can foster an environment conducive to safety. Additionally, by integrating additional dimensions of job demands and resources into the JD-R model, this study paves the way for more comprehensive and nuanced future research in this domain.

