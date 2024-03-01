SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bates L, Alexander M, Seccombe J, McLean R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 102: 233-240.

Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.trf.2024.03.002

Gender and sensation seeking are both key factors associated with risky driving and traffic offending by young people. However, there has been limited research exploring the way that gender and sensation seeking combined influence these behaviours. This paper investigates whether sensation seeking mediates the relationship between gender and traffic offending. Young drivers (n = 1,670) from Queensland and Victoria, Australia completed an online survey that included the Driver Thrill Seeking Scale and the Transient Offending and Fixed Offending sub-scales from the Behaviour of Young Novice Drivers Scale (BYNDS). The results indicate that sensation seeking fully mediates the relationship between gender and transient offending and partially mediates the relationship between fixed offending. This study highlights that sensation seeking is a key factor in explaining the relationship between gender and traffic offending which has important implications for the development of road safety interventions for teen drivers.


BYNDS; Fixed offending; Sensation seeking; Teen driver; Transient offending; Young driver

