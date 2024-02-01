Abstract

The ISO Detection Response Task (DRT) is a standard tool for assessing drivers' cognitive load and it has primarily been used to measure the cognitive load of completing non-driving tasks and interacting with vehicle systems. In this study we use the DRT to measure the workload of driving four separate vehicles (a 2019 Tesla Model 3, a 2018 Cadillac CT6, a 2018 Volvo XC90, a 2019 Nissan Rogue) in manual mode and on two distinct roadways (US Interstate Highway 15 and 80) in and around Salt Lake City, UT.



RESULTS showed that the unique road characteristics of I-80 resulted in higher levels of cognitive load as demonstrated by the slower DRT response times. Likewise, different levels of workload were found across the four vehicles, with higher workload levels found for one of the four vehicles. This study expands the use of the DRT outside its original area of application, and advances it as a tool to assess the cognitive demand induced by varying road and vehicle characteristics.

Language: en