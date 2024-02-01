|
Biondi FN, McDonnell A, Cooper J, Strayer DL. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 102: 260-269.
Abstract
The ISO Detection Response Task (DRT) is a standard tool for assessing drivers' cognitive load and it has primarily been used to measure the cognitive load of completing non-driving tasks and interacting with vehicle systems. In this study we use the DRT to measure the workload of driving four separate vehicles (a 2019 Tesla Model 3, a 2018 Cadillac CT6, a 2018 Volvo XC90, a 2019 Nissan Rogue) in manual mode and on two distinct roadways (US Interstate Highway 15 and 80) in and around Salt Lake City, UT.
Language: en
Cognitive Load; Detection Response Task; Driver Behavior; Mental Load; Road design; Roadways; Vehicles; Workload