Sporrel B, Stuiver A, de Waard D. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 102: 270-277.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
This study explores the effects of changing the viewing perspective from a first-person perspective (a traditional viewing perspective in virtual reality) to a third-person perspective (a view from behind the vehicle, as used in many computer games) on driving behaviour, presence, and simulator sickness. In a driving simulator participants drove the same route twice, once for each perspective. Measures for driving behaviour were recorded during the rides, and both simulator sickness and feeling of presence were measured after each ride. Participants also evaluated the perspectives for the different situations they encountered.
Driving behaviour; Driving simulator; Presence; Simulator sickness; Third-person perspective; Viewing perspective