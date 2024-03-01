|
Citation:
Ehrhardt S, Merat N, Daly M, Solernou Crusat A, Deml B. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 102: 278-293.
Copyright:
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI:
PMID
unavailable
Abstract:
To ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic flow, (semi-)automated vehicles must be capable of providing comprehensible and agreeable implicit communication cues to human drivers. This driving simulator study investigated the assessment of implicit communication at a motorway slip road through longitudinal driving dynamics (acceleration, deceleration, and maintaining speed). The second aim of the study was to determine whether expectations of automated vehicles are different from those of human drivers. And thirdly, we investigated whether these findings are country-specific or can be (partially) generalised to other countries. The perception of three means of communication in connection with the presence of a labelling as an automated vehicle (eHMI) was examined in two samples in Germany and England. 27 participants drove from a slip road onto the motorway and interacted with another vehicle. After a stretch on the motorway, they passed a second slip road on which there was a vehicle merging onto the participants lane. This was repeated six times to test all variables. After each situation, the perceived cooperativity and criticality was recorded, as well as the time headway (THW) to the other vehicle. This paper presents the findings from the UK sample and compares them with the German results, which were previously published.
Language: en
Keywords:
Driving simulator study; Implicit communication; Intercultural aspects; Motorway slip roads