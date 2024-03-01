Abstract

In the United States, 91.4 cm (3.0 ft) has been considered a safe lateral distance when passing bicyclists; however, this threshold may be more suitable to urban environments where most bicycle safety research has originated--limited research is available on rural roadways. In this study, a road bicycle was instrumented to collect naturalistic data and analyze vehicle-bicycle lateral passing distances (LPD) on high-speed rural two-lane roadways with paved shoulders. The bicycle was ridden in the center of the shoulder. Overall, 2,119 observations of vehicles passing the instrumented bicycle were obtained from a study segment. The impacts of different variables on distributions of vehicle-bicycle LPD measurements were analyzed. Passing vehicles with opposing traffic passed the bicyclist significantly closer than passing vehicles without opposing traffic. More predominant with opposing traffic, heavy vehicles passed the bicyclist closer than passenger vehicles. Similarly, following vehicles passed the bicyclist closer than leading vehicles. The study segment was repaved during the data collection period, so data before and after the roadway improvement was available. Vehicles with old pavement/marking passed the bicyclist closer than vehicles with new pavement/marking conditions. Distribution of LPD measurements was skewed to the left towards smaller values and had a long tail to the right towards larger values. Through maximum likelihood estimation, the Log-normal distribution was found to best fit the data distribution. Using empirical and theoretical density distributions, LPD was formally specified as a function of opposing traffic with a theoretical mixture distribution and generalized to estimate the probability of vehicles passing bicyclists below a certain threshold.

