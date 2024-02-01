Abstract

For many older adults, driving is an important means of community mobility. With changes in health, aging increases the likelihood of ceasing to drive. Driving cessation is associated with a host of negative physical and mental health outcomes. Increased readiness to transition to non-driving status may mitigate some of the adverse consequences of driving cessation, making the transition to non-driving a pivotal period for intervention. We examined the relationship between attitudes towards driving (positive and negative) and readiness for mobility transition. Participants (n = 253, mean age = 79.13) completed measures of health, cognition, personality, attitudes towards driving, and readiness for mobility change. The results from the multiple hierarchical regression analysis showed that individuals who reported more positive attitudes towards driving relative to themselves (i.e., pro-self scale) and others (i.e., pro-other scale), as well as scored lower on the personality trait agreeableness, were less ready for mobility transition. The results emphasize the importance of taking into account driver attitudes, in addition to health considerations, when supporting the transition to non-driving.

