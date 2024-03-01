Abstract

Most studies on commuter and public transport mode choice rely on theoretical frameworks that draw boundaries between the utility function, social-ecological system, demographic and socio-economic attributes, and psychological theory. While models predicting the shift towards public transport are commonly applied in developed countries, there is a lack of similar studies that construct these models in developing countries. In addition, in some developing countries, the motorcycle is one of the main private motorised travel modes. Therefore, the modal shift from motorcycles to public transport in Southeast Asia to reduce private mobility is one of the important topics to examine. This paper presents a systematic literature review, utilising a comprehensive search strategy across electronic databases and reputable sources to identify directed acyclic graphs (DAGs), revealing factors influencing the choice and intention to shift to public transport. Data synthesis from selected studies highlights the intrinsic and extrinsic variables influencing public transport use, motorcycle use, and the modal shift to public transport. The study also proposes a theoretical framework for the modal shift in usage from motorcycles to public transport.

Language: en