Abstract

The automated vehicles (AV) is an important driving force for intelligent transportation technologies. Previous studies have found significant influence of people's subjective perception on their acceptance of AVs, but how people's perception impose influence their acceptance has not reached consensus. This study reviewed published papers addressing this topic to provide some insights of this issue. The preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analysis method (PRISMA) is used to select qualified papers across major databases. The impacts of nine subjective perception factors on public acceptance of AVs revealed by the papers are reanalysed following a rigorous meta-analytic process. The results show that people's perceived usefulness of AVs and attitude toward using strongly affect their acceptance of AVs. The increase of perceived ease of use could slightly increase the acceptance. Lower perceived risk often leads to higher acceptance of AVs. Social influence hardly affects people accepting AVs. Males and females had different degrees of trust, perceived benefit and effort expectancy on AVs. Peoples from different countries perceived benefits and effort expectancy of AVs in their own ways. Based on paper reviewing results, some suggestions for survey design, data collection and analysis are proposed for future studies.

