Abstract

Urban roads serve a wide variety of road users, and the content and level of urban road user experience is an important part of evaluating and improving the service quality of road traffic. The study aim was to increase understanding of the road user experience of car drivers by developing and validating the Car Drivers' Road User Experience Scale. Using web-based questionnaires, three studies were conducted with three independent samples of Chinese car drivers to develop and validate the measurement scale. The results showed that the scale comprises four factors: travel experience, road condition experience, road sign experience, and road network experience. This study explored the theory and characteristics of car drivers' road user experience and provided a new scientific measurement tool. This tool could provide new data to support strategies to improve driver road user experience and promote the development of the urban road traffic environment.

Language: en