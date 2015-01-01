Abstract

Drivers' risk perception plays a crucial role in understanding vehicle interactions and car-following behavior under complex conditions and physical appearances. Therefore, it is imperative to evaluate the variability of risks involved. With advancements in communication technology and computing power, real-time risk assessment has become feasible for enhancing traffic safety. In this study, a novel approach for evaluating driving interaction risk on freeways is presented. The approach involves the integration of an interaction risk perception model with car-following behavior. The proposed model, named the driving risk surrogate (DRS), is based on the potential field theory and incorporates a virtual energy attribute that considers vehicle size and velocity. Risk factors are quantified through sub-models, including an interactive vehicle risk surrogate, a restrictions risk surrogate, and a speed risk surrogate. The DRS model is applied to assess driving risk in a typical scenario on freeways, and car-following behavior. A sensitivity analysis is conducted on the effect of different parameters in the DRS on the stability of traffic dynamics in car-following behavior. This behavior is then calibrated using a naturalistic driving dataset, and then car-following predictions are made. It was found that the DRS-simulated car-following behavior has a more accurate trajectory prediction and velocity estimation than other car-following methods. The accuracy of the DRS risk assessments was verified by comparing its performance to that of traditional risk models, including TTC, DRAC, MTTC, and DRPFM, and the results show that the DRS model can more accurately estimate risk levels in free-flow and congested traffic states. Thus the proposed risk assessment model provides a better approach for describing vehicle interactions and behavior in the digital world for both researchers and practitioners.

