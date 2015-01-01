SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Khanna V. Acta Psychol. 2024; 246: e104272.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.actpsy.2024.104272

PMID

38608362

Abstract

The manuscript is a critical commentary on the article 'Does blame always shift? Examining the impact of workplace safety communication language on post-accident blame attributions for multiple entities'. In this commentary, I find that the reasoning provided for the non-shifting of blame across entities in the causal chain is not adequate. I use a zero-sum game analogy for blame attributions to provide evidence for this inadequacy. In this commentary, I further point out that the focal article does not account for the similarities and dissimilarities between the people making the attributions and the people against whom attributions are being made.


Language: en
