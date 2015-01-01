|
Citation
|
Flores JM, Moline T, Regan SD, Chen YT, Shrader CH, Schneider JA, Duncan DT, Kim B. AIDS 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38608005
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to use GPS technology to determine if violent and property crime exposure to participants activity spaces affect outcomes of the HIV prevention and care continuum (PCC) among Young Black sexually minoritized men (YBSMM) and Transgender women (TW), a subgroup at high vulnerability for new HIV diagnoses. Exposure to violent and property crime adversely affects a variety of acute and chronic medical conditions; however the relationship between exposure to violent and property crime and HIV risk (e.g., PrEP non use) is unknown. Spatial analytic analysis using dynamic Global Position Systems (GPS) technology can accurately detect geospatial associations between the crime exposure and objective HIV related outcomes.
Language: en