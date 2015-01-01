Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To demonstrate the improvement effect of modified early warning score (MEWS)-based on graded nursing (different levels of care are given according to the assessment of the severity, seriousness, urgency and self-care ability of the patient) on the outcome and quality of life (QoL) of emergency car accident patients.



METHODS: A prospective non-randomized controlled trial was conducted on 103 emergency car accident patients admitted between May 2020 and May 2021. Among them, 57 patients received MEWS-based graded nursing and were regarded as the research group (RG), while the other 46 patients received routine nursing and were regarded as the control group (CG). The Symptom Check List-90 (SCL-90), the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), and the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Checklist-Civilian version (PCL-C) scoring surveys were administered before and after care, respectively. Nursing satisfaction was investigated when patients were discharged from the hospital. Then, patient outcomes were followed up for one year to evaluate patients' QoL by the Generic Quality of Life Inventory-74 (GQOL-74).



RESULTS: SCL-90, VAS, and PCL-C were lower, and satisfaction with care was higher after RG treatment compared to CG (P <.05). The incidence of adverse events during treatment was lower in RG than in CG (P <.05). In addition, PCL-C scores were also lower in RG than in CG (P <.05).



CONCLUSION: MEWS-based graded nursing can effectively mitigate the NEs and PTSD of emergency car accident patients and improve their outcomes and QoL.

Language: en