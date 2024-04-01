|
Citation
Uchiyama M, Mori K, Abe T, Imaki S. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 80: 156-161.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38608468
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in older individuals is increasing with an increase in the older population. For older people, the required medical interventions and hospitalization following minor head injury have negative impacts, which have not been reported in literature up till now. We aimed to investigate the risk factors for clinically important traumatic brain injury (ciTBI) in older patients with minor head injury.
Keywords
ciTBI; Elderly; Minor head injury