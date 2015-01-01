Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine center- and therapist-level factors that may impact suicide ideation outcomes for college students with minoritized identities.



METHOD: Data were drawn from a 2015-2017 data set collected from 136 university counseling centers that were part of the Center for Collegiate Mental Health. This study used a three-level model in hierarchical linear modeling with clients (Level 1; N = 122,212), clients nested in therapists (Level 2; N = 2,574), and therapists nested in counseling centers (Level 3; N = 120).



RESULTS: Racially/ethnically minoritized students were 20%, LGBQ + students were 100% more likely, and women students were 20% less likely to have suicidal ideation at the first session, compared to White, male, heterosexual domestic students. LGBQ + students were 20%, and international students were 50% more likely to have suicidal ideation in the last session, compared to White, male, heterosexual domestic students. Cross-level interactions revealed that when therapists had a higher percentage of international students on their caseload, international students had decreased suicidal ideation. Similarly, when therapists had a higher percentage of male students on their caseload, their male students had decreased suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study support the importance of experience and competence in working with minoritized students, as therapists who had more international and men students on their caseload fared better in decreasing the suicide ideation of respective students. This suggests that continued exposure to the unique challenges faced by particular minoritized groups of college students can enhance the quality of care delivered by therapists.

Language: en