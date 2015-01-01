Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aims to examine how moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) affects the severity of depression symptoms among Chinese college students. Additionally, it seeks to analyze the mediating mechanisms involving self-rated health and general self-efficacy.



METHODS: The study utilized data from the 2023 Chinese College Health Tracking Survey and employed multiple linear regression and structural equation modeling techniques to investigate the impacts of MVPA on depression levels and its underlying mediating mechanisms among college students. The primary cohort comprised 49,717 enrolled college students from 106 universities in China.



RESULTS: A total of 41,620 valid questionnaires were collected (response rate: 83.7%), with females accounting for 58.6%. In the past month, approximately 30.2% of college students engaged in MVPA. Self-rated health (B = - 0.282, P < 0.001) and general self-efficacy (B = - 0.133, P < 0.001) significantly influenced college students' depression scores. Even after controlling for other variables, participating in MVPA remained significantly associated with reduced depression scores (B = - 0.062, P = 0.002). The results of the structural equation model showed that MVPA not only directly decreased college students' depression scores but also indirectly reduced the likelihood of depression occurrence by improving their physical health status and general self-efficacy.



CONCLUSION: The lack of physical activity among Chinese college students is evident. Engaging in MVPA can reduce the likelihood of depression among college students. MVPA achieves this reduction by enhancing college students' general self-efficacy and improving their physical health. The factors influencing depression levels among college students are multifaceted. For future interventions targeting college students' mental health, comprehensive approaches that incorporate behavioral and psychological factors should be emphasized.

