Whitehead R, Hopkins L, Dight S, Kennard M, McGrath B. Community Ment. Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10597-024-01268-5

38607463

Adolescent violence in the home is a growing public health issue and remains under reported and under-researched. The focus of the present research is to investigate factors that may contribute to adolescent violence in the home, among acohort of young people with co-occurring early psychosis. Data relates to 50 young people (16 females, 33 males, 1 nonbinary) aged from 16-25 who were clients at a youth early psychosis service in Melbourne, Australia.

RESULTS from a discriminant function analysis revealed the two major contributing factors to whether someone used violence in the home, were whether a young person had a coexisting neurodevelopmental or intellectual disability and whether they used violence outside the home. The findings provide preliminary evidence that engaging in violence outside the home and the presence of a neurodevelopmental or intellectual disability may make it more likely for young people with early psychosis to use violence in the home.


Adolescent violence in the home; Early psychosis; Mental health; Mental health services; Young people

