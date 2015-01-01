|
Choi YJ, Song H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e64.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38606435
OBJECTIVE: As societies become more complex, disasters are increasing in frequency and magnitude. To respond to the psychological problems that may arise in such situations, it is necessary to develop the psychological first aid (PFA) training program that is more engaging for disaster relief workers and less limited in time and space. This study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of a web-based PFA simulation game for disaster relief workers to provide to fire disaster victims.
disaster relief workers; disasters; psychological first aid; serious game; Web-based simulation education