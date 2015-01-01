Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This risk assessment aims to investigate the analysis of cascading disaster risks from the perspective of the chemical industry and public health subsequent to the Kakhovka dam bombing in Ukraine.



METHOD: The study utilized a modified observational cross-sectional risk assessment method to assess disaster risk. The method involved identifying the location of chemical factories, determining flooded or at-risk factories, analyzing the type and frequency of chemical hazards, assessing population exposure, and plotting a disaster risk metric. Data on chemical industries and flood extent were collected from open-source secondary data.



RESULTS: The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023 led to severe flooding, placing 42 000 individuals at risk. The analysis identified four chemical factories, with 1 affected by flooding and 3 at risk. The overall risk assessment indicated a high likelihood and severe consequences, including loss of life, environmental contamination, and property damage.



CONCLUSION: The combination of complex emergencies and high-risk chemical facilities in Kherson Oblast poses a significant risk of a chemical industry disaster. The interplay between compound and cascading risks during complex emergencies amid the current war further exacerbates the situation, leading to the devastation and destruction of the environment to the detriment of life, and aligns with the characterization of ecocide.

Language: en