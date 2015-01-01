|
Citation
|
Ji S, Chen C. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1341344.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38605832
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Preschool teachers' mental health may be a critical factor in their job performance, which in turn can influence the quality of early childhood education. However, little is known about its development. Childhood maltreatment, as a chronic form of childhood stress, may influence later mental health development. Although large, comprehensive research has been undertaken on childhood maltreatment and mental health, the associations between these two variables need further exploration. This study aims to describe childhood maltreatment based on person-centered approaches in Chinese preschool education college students, and to examine the differences in depression and anxiety within subgroups of childhood maltreatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; childhood maltreatment; depression; latent class analysis; preschool education college students