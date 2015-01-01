Abstract

Wood is a natural composite widely employed as a residential building interior finishing. Although wood is readily available and offers benefits to the occupants, such as enhanced well-being, it is rarely employed in commercial construction due, amongst others, to the potential hazard of fire propagation. The application of flame retardant (FR) treatments leads to a reduction of wood flammability and supports wood as interior finishing. Polyelectrolyte complexes (PECs) deposition is an innovative surface treatment that has already proven its efficiency for fabrics. For wood, recent studies have highlighted that the weight gain impacted the fire-retardancy, and a minimum of 2 wt.-% was set to obtain fire protection. This study explored the potential of surface delignification to activate the wood surface and facilitate the PEC impregnation. Yellow birch (Betula alleghaniensis, Britt.) was surface delignified (0.3 mm) using sodium chlorite. The treatment impact on wood was evaluated by spectroscopy analysis (FTIR, Raman), and the increase in wood wettability was demonstrated (contact angle decreases from 50° to 35° after the surface delignification). Then, PECs consisting of polyethyleneimine and sodium phytate were surface impregnated in wood and delignified wood. The flame retardancy was evaluated using a cone calorimeter. Despite the increase in weight gain (1.5 wt.-% ± 0.3 wt.-% to 4.3 wt.-% ± 2.5 wt.-%), fire performance was not improved. This study demonstrates that lignin strongly affects char formation, even in the presence of PECs.

