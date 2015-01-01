Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care workers in the United States are facing increasing rates of exposure to aggressive behavior, resulting in an increase in employee injuries related specifically to patient behavioral events. By leveraging interprofessional collaboration and system-level innovation, we aimed to reduce the rate of employee injuries related to patient behavioral events at a children's hospital by 50% over a 3-year period.



METHODS: An interdisciplinary quality improvement team comprising physicians, behavior analysts, nursing, and other key stakeholders developed a comprehensive behavior program in our children's hospital. The team developed 5 key pillars: aggression mitigation tools, clinical resources, advanced training, screening and management, and behavior emergency response. The outcome measure was rate of reported employee safety events related to patient behavioral events. This was tracked via prospective time series analysis statistical process control chart using established rules to detect special cause variation.



RESULTS: The average rate of employee injuries resulting from patient behavioral events decreased from 0.96 to 0.39 per 1000 adjusted patient-days, with special cause variation observed on a statistical process control U-chart. This improvement has been sustained for 16 months. Staff members who experienced injuries included nurses and patient technicians, with common antecedents to injuries including medical interventions or patient requests that could not be safely met.



CONCLUSIONS: A unified and multimodal system aimed to address pediatric patient behavioral events can reduce employee injuries and foster a culture of employee safety in the pediatric inpatient setting.

Language: en