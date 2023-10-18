Abstract

Depression constitutes a pervasive global mental health concern and stands as a principal determinant of elevated suicide rates worldwide. Recent empirical investigations have showcased the significant potential of visual art therapy (VAT) in ameliorating symptoms among individuals with depression. Nevertheless, specific studies have yielded findings marked by inconclusiveness, underscoring the imperative need for further research to comprehensively establish its efficacy. This study is a systematic review and meta-analysis of extant research, to ascertain the efficacy and effect size of VAT as an intervention for adults with depressive symptoms. A comprehensive search was conducted across 10 databases. The search encompassed articles published from the inception of these databases up until October 18, 2023. Two researchers screened the literature in accordance with inclusion and exclusion criteria and performed a thorough quality assessment. The original data and the data obtained from the literature were extracted for further analysis. The statistical analysis of the data was performed using Stata 17.0 software. fifteen studies were included, encompassing a total of 932 participants. The outcomes of meta-analysis unveiled a statistically significant effect of VAT in diminishing depressive symptoms among adults (SMD = -0.73; 95% CI, -1.07 to -0.39; p < 0.001; 15 randomised controlled trials (RCTs); low-quality evidence). The subgroup analysis indicated that VAT exhibited heightened effectiveness among adults below 65 years of age, with interventions lasting ≤12 weeks demonstrating superior efficacy. Additionally, sensitivity analysis underscored the robustness and reliability of the findings. VAT appears to alleviate depressive symptoms among adults. Existing research indicates that the effectiveness of VAT is influenced by factors, such as intervention population characteristics and intervention duration. However, to comprehensively probe the efficacy of VAT, future studies should strive for larger sample sizes, multicentre collaborations, and long-term follow-ups.

Language: en