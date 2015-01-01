Abstract

PURPOSE: Post-concussion syndrome (PCS) is commonly associated with dizziness and visual motion sensitivity. This case-control study set out to explore altered motion processing in PCS by measuring gaze stabilization as a reflection of the capacity of the brain to integrate motion, and it aimed to uncover mechanisms of injury where invasive subcortical recordings are not feasible.



METHODS: A total of 554 eye movements were analyzed in 10 PCS patients and nine healthy controls across 171 trials. Optokinetic and vestibulo-ocular reflexes were recorded using a head-mounted eye tracker while participants were exposed to visual, vestibular, and visuo-vestibular motion stimulations in the roll plane. Torsional and vergence eye movements were analyzed in terms of slow-phase velocities, gain, nystagmus frequency, and sensory-specific contributions toward gaze stabilization.



RESULTS: Participants expressed eye-movement responses consistent with expected gaze stabilization; slow phases were fastest for visuo-vestibular trials and slowest for visual stimulations (P < 0.001) and increased with stimulus acceleration (P < 0.001). Concussed patients demonstrated increased gain from visual input to gaze stabilization (P = 0.005), faster slow phases (P = 0.013), earlier nystagmus beats (P = 0.003), and higher relative visual influence over the gaze-stabilizing response (P = 0.001), presenting robust effect sizes despite the limited population size.



CONCLUSIONS: The enhanced neural responsiveness to visual motion in PCS, combined with semi-intact visuo-vestibular integration, presented a subcortical hierarchy for altered gaze stabilization. Drawing on comparable animal trials, findings suggest that concussed patients may suffer from diffuse injuries to inhibiting pathways for optokinetic information, likely early in the visuo-vestibular hierarchy of sensorimotor integration. These findings offer context for common but elusive symptoms, presenting a neurological explanation for motion sensitivity and visual vertigo in PCS.

Language: en