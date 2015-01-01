Abstract

AIMS: To evaluate factors associated with fall protection motivation to engage in fall preventive behaviour among rural community-dwelling older adults aged 55 and above using the protection motivation theory scale.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: The study was conducted in a healthcare clinic in Malaysia, using multistage random sampling from November 2021 to January 2022. Three hundred seventy-five older adults aged 55 and older were included in the final analysis. There were 31 items in the final PMT scale. The analysis was performed within the whole population and grouped into 'faller' and 'non-faller', employing IBM SPSS version 26.0 for descriptive, independent t-test, chi-square, bivariate correlation and linear regressions.



RESULTS: A total of 375 older participants were included in the study. Fallers (n = 82) and non-fallers (n = 293) show statistically significant differences in the characteristics of ethnicity, assistive device users, self-rating of intention and participation in previous fall prevention programmes. The multiple linear regression model revealed fear, coping appraisal and an interaction effect of fear with coping appraisal predicting fall protection motivation among older adults in rural communities.



CONCLUSION: Findings from this study demonstrated that coping appraisal and fear predict the protection motivation of older adults in rural communities. Older adults without a history of falls and attaining higher education had better responses in coping appraisal, contributing to a reduction in perceived rewards and improving protection motivation. Conversely, older adults from lower education backgrounds tend to have higher non-preventive behaviours, leading to a decline in fall protection motivation. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND/OR PATIENT CARE: These results contribute important information to nurses working with older adults with inadequate health literacy in rural communities, especially when planning and designing fall prevention interventions. The findings would benefit all nurses, healthcare providers, researchers and academicians who provide care for older adults. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Participants were briefed about the study, and their consent was obtained. They were only required to answer the questionnaire through interviews. Older individuals aged fifty-five and above in rural communities at the healthcare clinic who could read, write or understand Malay or English were included. Those who were suffering from mental health problems and refused to participate in the study were excluded from the study. Their personal information remained classified and not recorded in the database during the data entry or analysis.

