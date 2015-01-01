|
Kafka JM, Schleimer JP, Toomet O, Chen K, Ellyson A, Rowhani-Rahbar A. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38607336
OBJECTIVE: Firearm violence constitutes a public health crisis in the United States, but comprehensive data infrastructure is lacking to study this problem. To address this challenge, we used natural language processing (NLP) to classify court record documents from alleged violent crimes as firearm-related or non-firearm-related.
crime; firearms; natural language processing; violence