Abstract

Children with neurodevelopmental disorders are at risk for burn injury, but the clinical outcomes, particularly mortality, are unknown in this patient population in the United States (U.S.). The main objectives of this study are to evaluate (1) subject characteristics; (2) burn injury type; (3) clinical care provided; and (4) mortality in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), hypothesizing that this patient population has similar mortality and critical care management requirements when compared to children without ASD. This is a retrospective observational cohort study utilizing the TriNetX ® electronic health record database of subjects aged 0 to 18 years with burn injury associated diagnostic codes. Data were analyzed for demographics, diagnostic, medication, procedural codes, and mortality. We analyzed 99,323 subjects (n, %) coded for a burn injury [3083 (3.1%) with ASD and 96,240 (96.9%) without ASD]. Children with ASD had a higher odds of 1-year all-cause mortality [1.9 (1.06, 3.40), p = 0.004], need for critical care services [1.88 (1.40, 2.52), p < 0.001], and mechanical ventilation [2.69 (1.74, 4.17), p < 0.001] compared to those without. Our study found that U.S. children with ASD who had a burn injury had a higher odds of mortality and critical care needs when compared to children without ASD. Future studies are needed to understand the impact of burn injuries and factors associated with mortality in this patient population.

