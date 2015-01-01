Abstract

Burn injury predisposes patients to significant psychological morbidity, including anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress. Adding to the burden of injury, patients often require transfer to specialized burn centers located far from home. We hypothesized that greater distances between a patient's home address and the treating burn center would increase the rate of postinjury anxiety and depression. From January 2021 to June 2023, patients who were admitted to our American Burn Association verified center and seen for posthospitalization follow-up were identified. Demographics, burn characteristics, and follow-up anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7) and depression (Patient Health Questionnaire-2) screening scores were reviewed. Comparisons between patients with positive and negative screens were performed using univariate analysis followed by logistic regression. Linear regression was used to evaluate the relationship between distance to the burn center and incremental screening scores. Of the 272 patients identified, 35.6% and 27.9% screened positive for anxiety and depression, respectively. The distance to burn center was not greater among patients with positive screens. Likewise, no statistically significant linear relationship was found between distance to the burn center and incremental screening scores. Morphine milligram equivalents on the last day of hospitalization (P =.04) and a prior psychiatric history (P <.001) all predicted postinjury anxiety. Total body surface area burned (P =.02) and a prior psychiatric history (P =.02) predicted postinjury depression. The distance between a patient's home and the treating burn center does not alter anxiety and depression rates following burn injury, further supporting the transfer of patients to specialized centers.

Language: en