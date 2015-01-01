|
Citation
|
Cifre AB, Vieira A, Baker C, Myers A, Rech ME, Kim J, Zhang Y, Alfano CA. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38607244
|
Abstract
|
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Sleep disruption is prevalent and persistent among children who experience maltreatment/interpersonal trauma. Weighted blankets have gained popularity in recent years as a potential non-pharmacological intervention for improving sleep in various populations, but their efficacy has not been examined among maltreated children. The current study used a randomized, within-subjects, crossover design to examine whether the use of a weighted blanket improves objective and/or subjective indices of sleep among 30 children, ages 6 to 15 years (M = 9.7, SD = 2.9) adopted from foster care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
actigraphy; children; foster care; maltreatment; sleep; weighted blankets