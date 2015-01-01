Abstract

The connection between suicide and incarceration is well documented, in particular after recent arrest. Criminal defense attorneys may be one of the few people in meaningful contact with this population, and lawyers have a unique window into their clients' well-being. In this Viewpoint, we explore the experiences of attorneys who work with clients with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. We developed and administered a survey to criminal defense attorneys in the State of Washington, ascertaining their experiences with client suicide. A total of 44 responses were collected, with over 95% of respondents having been concerned about a client's risk for suicide. We conclude that client suicide widely impacts criminal defense attorneys, and lawyers' role with justice-involved clients uniquely positions them to be a potential asset in suicide prevention efforts.

