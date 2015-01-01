Abstract

CONTEXT: Adolescent suicides are a significant public health concern in India and understanding the intersecting perspectives becomes imperative for the prevention of various mental health concerns.



AIM: Assessing perceptions of various key stakeholders, that is, mental health experts, school and college teachers, and District Mental Health Program staff about peer-led strength building programs for suicide prevention. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A cross-sectional qualitative design using two Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with mental health experts and teachers and one FGD with DMHP staff was conducted. The sample comprised 45 participants from Bengaluru urban district.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The data were analyzed manually by the method of direct content analysis, and themes were determined using existing literature.



RESULTS: The teachers and the DMHP highlighted the need for an intensive training program/module that is necessary to be developed in order to train the peer leaders first. The mental health experts opined that creating a network will help in easy identification of the cases and appropriate treatment could be provided without delays.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicated that suicide is a preventable public health emergency and inaccessibility to existing as well as proper support systems was perceived as a major concern. Therefore, peer-led programs are beneficial in steering and improving help seeking behavior in suicidal adolescents.

Language: en