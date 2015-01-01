Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite members of dog-owning families being at a higher risk of dog bites owing to their proximity to dogs in their household, there are hardly any studies from India which focus on the burden of dog bites among them and their rabies control and prevention practices. This study aimed to estimate the burden of dog bites among dog owners and their wound management practices to prevent rabies.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among pet dog owners in a high-end housing society of National Capital Region of Delhi. A pre-tested and pre-validated schedule was used to collect data by consecutive sampling through community survey. Data were analyzed using R software. The incidence of dog bites and the status of rabies prevention practices adopted by the participants are presented as proportions. Chi-square test was applied to compare proportions.



RESULTS: A total of 100 families were studied, which covered 355 family members. The incidence of dog bites in the past 1 year was found to be 44/355, 12.4% (95% confidence interval 9.2-16.3%). Pet dogs were responsible for 31/44 (70.5%) bites. Among 44 dog bite incidents, 30 (68.2%) reported taking any injection after the incident, and 10 (22.7%) reported receiving an anti-rabies vaccine. Only six out of 100 families reported at least one family member covered by rabies pre-exposure prophylaxis.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of dog bites among the dog owners was high. The rabies pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis practices adopted by the participants were found to be inadequate.

