Abstract

While population-based research confirms that women with disabilities abused by their intimate partners experience significant mental health issues, few studies compare this in intimate partner violence (IPV)-specific samples of women with or without disabilities and none analyze possible impacts based on disability type. This secondary mixed methods analysis examined 660 Canadian women (50.6% Indigenous, 43.1% White, and 6.1% visible minority) with respect to whether they reported having a disability that impacted their employability or daily living (291 or 44% yes; 369 or 56% said no). In the 291 women with disabilities, about one-third (30.7%) had a physical disability-only, one-quarter had a mental health disability-only, and 44.1% reported both physical and mental health disabilities. Women with mental health and both physical and mental health disabilities reported significantly more Severe Combined IPV on the Composite Abuse Scale, depression (CES-D-10; Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression), psychological distress (Symptom Checklist Shortform-10; SCL-10; in the clinical range), PTSD symptoms (PTSD Checklist), and lower quality of life (Quality of Life Questionnaire or QoL-9) than women without disabilities. Education about disabilities is needed for IPV advocates and disability practitioners need education about IPV. Developing services specific to survivors of IPV with disabilities is recommended.

