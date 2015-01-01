Abstract

COVID-19 pandemic caused several lockdowns in most countries, enclosing together perpetrators and victims of intimate partner violence (IPV). Our study investigates psychological mechanisms associated with IPV. We supposed that stress provoked by the pandemic, as well as adhering to authoritarian beliefs will be a predictor of IPV. Using an online questionnaire, 1,659 individuals indicated whether they had been victim or witnessed IPV at home and filled a perceived stress scale, anxiety, depression, and aggressiveness scales. They were also asked to fill an authoritarianism scale, how they cope with the lockdown situations, and some demographical information. We found that individuals who were victims or witnesses of IPV during the COVID-19 lockdowns tended to have more difficulty isolating at home or to hold stronger authoritarian beliefs. Importantly, the association between authoritarian beliefs and IPV was moderated by perceived stress, suggesting that individuals who hold authoritarian views may be more affected by stress, which could increase the risk of experiencing or witnessing IPV. IPV incidents during the pandemic lockdowns may be partially explained by perceived stress, which is amplified by authoritarian attitudes. Further discussions on the causes of IPV and interventions are suggested.

