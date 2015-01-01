Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing strength through weightlifting has become a core component of competitive sports training, recreational exercise programs, and school physical education classes. Although many health benefits exist, there is concern for injury, especially with improper supervision and accelerated progression of training loads. Though organizations have advocated safe training practices, trends in the national health burden of injuries, specifically fractures, associated with weightlifting in the adolescent population have not been investigated.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried between 2002 and 2021 for patients aged 11 to 21 years presenting to US Emergency Departments with weight lifting-related injuries. The narrative component of each case identified was analyzed to include only patients noted to be using weightlifting equipment or free weights at the time of injury. Estimates and analyses were performed with 95% CIs.



RESULTS: Although there has been some variability in weight lifting-related injuries, the incidence remained roughly constant over the 20 years (R2=0.0364). 14,497 cases were identified, reflecting a national estimate of 540,986 total injuries and an annual estimate of 27,049 injuries. Most injuries occurred among 15-to-18-year olds (44.1%±1.6%) and 19-to-21-year olds (38.3%±2.0%). The most common injuries were sprain/strain (36.7%±1.3%), contusion/abrasion (15.7%±0.7%), and fracture (9.9%±0.3%). There were 53,813 estimated fractures, giving an annual incidence of 2,691 fractures. As a portion of all injuries, the number of fractures decreased significantly as patients got older, accounting for 26.8%±3.3% at age 11 and only 8.3%±0.9% at age 21 (R2=0.6626). Fingers (37.1%±1.8%) and toes (27.9%±1.4%) were the most fractured body parts. Overall, fractures mainly occurred either at school (25.3%±2.0%) or places of recreation (24.7%±2.2%).



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the guidelines to improve safety, the national health burden of weight lifting-related injuries among adolescents has remained constant over the past 20 years. Given that most of the fractures occur in the distal extremities, such as toes and fingers, at school and places of recreation, there may be an opportunity to promote safer weightlifting practices and the development of weightlifting equipment with in-built safety mechanisms, especially at gyms and schools. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-prognostic.

Language: en