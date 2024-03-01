Abstract

For more than two decades scientific research has informed the management of sport-related concussion (SRC) and contributed to many recent changes in the diagnosis and treatment of SRC. The latest publications by the Concussion in Sport Group offer comprehensive tools that are very helpful for the daily use of everybody involved in the care of athletes suffering from SRC.7.

In the current Issue, Sunderland et al. close the gap on sex differences in SRC with respect to incidence and mechanisms in Australian Football.8.

They add to the growing body of literature that suggests a higher incidence of SRC in female athletes. In this Australian Football research, the authors describe that playing situations differ significantly in females in comparison to male athletes, prompting the use of different strategies for preventing SRC. Although based on a retrospective analysis, this type of data is providing guidance for both practical care and further research - which may not have been on the radar of SRC researchers a few decades ago. In addition, Malcolm and colleagues provide a viewpoint to remind us that not all analogies used to comprehend SRC might be adequate. The authors provide arguments that the comparison of the tobacco industry and the sports industry (with regards to both SRC and long-term brain health problems in former athletes) bears some significant problems and inaccuracies (Malcolm et al., 2024). The authors provide four important points that they have suggested detract from the science and the ability to consider potential solutions when the analogy between 'smoking and lung cancer' and 'SRC and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy-neuropathological change' is asserted. ...

Language: en