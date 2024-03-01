|
Citation
Meyer T. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2024; 27(4): e213.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38609282
Abstract
This issue´s main editorial has been written by two of our distinguished Associate Editors who are both highly involved in the clinical care and research of head injuries, Claus Reinsberger and Andrew J. Gardner. Together with the virtual special issue which has already been produced for the SMA Conference 2023, it illustrates how important JSAMS considers this topic. In many countries, among them Australia with a set of popular collision sports, there is currently a heated debate around proper management of head injuries by medical practitioners and sport organisations/associations. Our aim is to feed this debate with solid scientific information from well conducted studies and to be an arrowhead of unbiased support for clinicians and decision makers in the field. This means that we will give even more emphasis to head injury research in the future and take care as far as possible that clinically relevant facts are included instead of solely counting/measuring head impacts.
