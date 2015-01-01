|
Jackson DB, Fix RL, Testa A, Webb L, Del Toro J, Alang S. J. Urban Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38607613
The present study investigates associations between cumulative police exposures, police violence stress, and depressive symptoms among Black youth, and whether LGBQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer) identities moderate these associations. Data come from the Survey of Police-Adolescent Contact Experiences (SPACE), a cross-sectional survey of a community-based sample of Black youth ages 12-21 in Baltimore City, Maryland (n = 345), administered from August 2022 to July 2023. We used multivariable ordinary least squares regression to estimate direct associations and product-term analysis to test for effect modification by sexual identities. We also calculate covariate-adjusted predicted depressive symptoms scores by cumulative police exposures and police violence stress across sexual identities.
Depressive symptoms; LGBQ; Police exposure; Police violence stress; Sexual identities