While I was driving home from sports practice on a sunny Saturday afternoon recently--the first time as a newly minted, proud owner of a driver's licence--the radio news grabbed my attention: "Horrific car crash kills teen driver and leaves five teenagers aged 16 to 17 fighting for their lives..." I knew the location mentioned well, a picturesque, laid-back suburb with mostly quiet streets in Sydney, Australia. I was shocked, trying to stay focused on my own steering while the gravity of the report sank in.

