Abstract

Mistreatment in medical education encompasses various forms of abusive behavior, often indicating a disregard for students' dignity and interfering with the learning process. This review paper aims to investigate the prevalence, patterns, and correlates of medical student mistreatment in Nigerian medical education and shed light on its impact on students' well-being. A literature search was conducted in August 2023 using Medline, Google Scholar, and Web of Science databases to identify relevant studies on the mistreatment of Nigerian medical students. Inclusion criteria encompassed all studies written in English, regardless of study design, while editorials, reviews, and opinion articles were excluded. Six studies with a total sample size of 1432 were included in the review. The review revealed high mistreatment rates, ranging from 46% to 91%, with verbal abuse being the most common form. Male students were more likely to experience mistreatment, while females had higher rates of sexual abuse. Perpetrators included male and female healthcare professionals, with consultants and resident doctors as common perpetrators. Age and study level were associated with mistreatment experiences. Consequences of mistreatment included emotional distress, depression, loss of self-confidence, academic disillusionment, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts. Reporting rates were low due to a lack of awareness, fear of reprisal, and perceived futility. The findings underscore the need for institutions to create a supportive environment, raise awareness of available support systems, and implement policies to prevent mistreatment. Future research should focus on larger-scale studies with diverse samples and longitudinal designs to address limitations in the current literature.

