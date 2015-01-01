Abstract

Among 369 diseases and injuries, the years lived with disability (YLDs) and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) rates for severe mental illnesses (SMIs) are within the top 20%. Research on risk and protective factors for SMIs is critically important, as acting on modifiable factors may reduce their incidence or postpone their onset, while early detection of new cases enables prompt treatment and improves prognosis. However, as most of the studies on these factors are from Western countries, the findings are not generalizable across ethnic groups. This led us to conduct a systematic review of the risk and protective factors for SMIs identified in Asian studies. There were common factors in Asian and Western studies and unique factors in Asian studies. In-depth knowledge of these factors could help reduce disability, and the economic and emotional burden of SMIs. We hope that this review will inform future research and policy-making on mental health in Asian countries.

