Abstract

The number of accident and emergency (A&E) hospital attendances by young people aged 18 or under with a recorded diagnosis of a psychiatric condition more than tripled between 2010 and 2022. After discharge from the hospital, attendance at follow-up appointments in the community is critical to ensure the safety of young people and optimise the use of clinical resources. A retrospective cohort study was conducted to evaluate the association between follow-up attendance and the continuity of clinicians and clinical teams, using electronic clinical record data from East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), between April 2019 and March 2022. Multi-level mixed effects logistic regression was performed to model the follow-up attendance odds based on whether the same or different clinician and clinical team offered the initial A&E and the community follow-up appointment or whether a crisis team was involved. 3134 A&E presentations by 2368 young people were identified within the study period. Following these presentations, 2091 follow-up appointments in the community were offered. The attendance rate increased by more than three times if the follow-up appointment was offered by the same clinician who saw the young person in A&E (odds ratio (OR) = 3.66; 95% CI 1.65-8.13). Whether the same clinical team provided the community follow-up appointment, or whether a crisis team was involved before discharge made no difference to the likelihood of follow-up attendance. The findings support the importance of the continuity of clinicians in the care of young people in crisis.

Language: en