Abstract

Cognition and behavior could reciprocally impact each other and together determine mental health amid large-scale disasters such as COVID-19. This study reports a six-month cohort study of a population-representative sample of Hong Kong residents (N = 906) from March-August 2021 (T1) to September 2021-February 2022 (T2). Cross-lagged panel analyses reveal that T1 poor behavioral functioning as indicated by high daily routine disruptions is inversely associated with T2 cognitive adaptation as indicated by self-efficacy and meaning-making but not vice versa. T1 routine disruptions but not cognitive adaptation are positively associated with T2 probable depression/anxiety. The positive link between T1 routine disruptions and T2 probable disorders is mediated by poor cognitive adaptation at T2. The present findings suggest that upholding daily behavioral functioning relative to positive states of mind could have a more pivotal role in mental health amid large-scale disasters. Future studies can test interventions that enhance the sustainment of regular daily routines.

