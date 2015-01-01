Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Approximately 50% of firefighter injuries occur in the musculoskeletal system. Poor movement quality increases injury risk, while movement-based interventions may reduce injuries.



PURPOSE: Investigate the effectiveness of auto-generated exercise programming on movement literacy scores among firefighters with lower baseline Functional Movement System (FMS™) scores.



METHODS: Eleven male firefighters (mean age 44) with FMS™ scores less than 14/21 were included. Detailed explanations of the seven movement screens, five clearing procedures, and scoring were provided prior to baseline FMS™ assessments. Firefighters attempted each test up to three times, with highest scores retained. Scores ranged from 0 to 3 for each of the seven movement screens, with a maximum composite score of 21. Completed test scores were reviewed, and a report was provided to each firefighter through the FMS™PRO App. Additionally, auto-generated programs from the FMS™PRO App with exercise figures, descriptions, and videos to be performed prior to routine conditioning programs were provided. On average, participants were followed up after 262 days for a re-assessment.



RESULTS: Mean composite scores significantly improved (p = .003) from 11.2 to 15.6/21, with a large effect size (r = 0.9). Individual item scores significantly improved for the deep overhead squat, hurdle, shoulder mobility, and rotary stability (p ≤ .046), with effect sizes of r = 0.3-0.8. Significant changes were not present for the inline lunge, active straight leg raise, and trunk stability push-up (p ≥ .083).



CONCLUSION: An auto-generated corrective exercise program individualized to scores on the FMS™ was effective and exceeded error thresholds based on a minimal detectable change of 2.5/21.

Language: en